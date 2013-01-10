CM’s support sought for 2-day all India stir

Express News Service By

Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has been urged to extend moral support to all India strike called by 11 major trade unions on February 20-21.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, All India Trade Union Congress general secretary and Communist Party of India leader Gurudas Dasgupta said the unions, urge the chief minister to extend moral support to the strike against the Union government policies which are “anti-people”.

He said “Since the AIADMK voted against FDI and is critical on rise in diesel prices, we urge her to extend moral support,” . The All India strike with a slogan ‘Hit Out those who have hit the people’ would halt the nation for two days as people will stop buses and rails also. “We had put forth a charter of 10 demands which include an end to price rise, create more jobs, minimum wage of `10,000 and others but the government has ignored the demands and refused to talk to us,” Dasgupta said.

Dasgupta said with inflation skyrocketing, the unions have called for two-day national strike for the first time in history. “We have no other option but to go ahead with the strike as the government is ignoring the unions,” he said.