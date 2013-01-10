The fund crunch faced by the Union Territory might worsen if the Territorial Government doesn’t learn to manage its finances.

The administration might find it hard even to disburse personal claims, including pension and other benefits, withdrawals from General Provident Fund (GPF) and medical reimbursements, of its employees.

According to information gathered by Express, the administration might find itself on a difficult ground with regard to payment of salaries, due to the limited resources at its disposal and its alleged reluctance to collect arrears worth crores.

Recently, Union Minister V Narayanasamy had raised doubts regarding availability of funds for disbursing salaries for January and thereafter.

According to sources, the government is digging into the GPF and general insurance of the employees, for meeting its expenses, including salaries, rather than making efforts to collect the arrears in taxes and electricity.

Recently, the AIADMK’s Puducherry unit secretary A Anbazhagan demanded that Chief Minister N Rangasamy come out with details about the financial position of the UT and sought a special Assembly session to discuss it.

According to Lakshumanasamy, president of the confederation of government employees, there has been a cumulative depletion in the GPF of employees, which was in the Public Account, over the years. The contribution of GPF in the Public Account should have been around `1200 crore, but as on 31-12-2012, the Public Account balance was only Rs 360 crore.

Meanwhile, all the departments had reportedly been to cut down on expenditure drastically.

The budget for the current fiscal was `5,440 crore, (`3,000 crore under plan head, `2,450 crore under non-plan), but the failure in financing the budget by realising projected tax revenue and the inability to obtain different loan components, have put the government in a tight spot.

The finance crunch might also result in the delay of many schemes like old- age pensions. Government employees might have to keep their fingers crossed on whether they would be paid their salaries on time.

What concerns them is that the delay in salaries cannot be made good even by availing an advance on GPF.