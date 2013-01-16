Home States Tamil Nadu

Fake birth certificate: Revenue Department seeks CID inquiry

Published: 16th January 2013 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2013 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Following the arrest of three persons, including an ex-municipal official and an employee of Ariyankuppam Commune Panchayat for their alleged involvement in a fake birth certificate racket, the revenue officials have urged Tavalakuppam police to transfer the case to CID to find out whether fake French birth certificates were used by people to obtain French nationality.

The main accused, Raj Kumar Gupta, an ex-employee of Pondicherry Municipality, along with an ex-serviceman, was allegedly involved in making fake birth certificates, said M S Ramesh, Tahsildar, Puducherry taluk.

Police found several photocopies of original birth certificates and blank formats of the same from the Krishna Nagar residence of Gupta.

It is alleged that Gupta, who was an employee of Pondicherry municipality in the 1970s, has been in business for over two decades. He used to get customers through middlemen, Ramesh added.

Gupta used to make fakes of the original birth certificate, both ‘small’ and ‘big’. During the French era, a small certificate having basic details, in a pattern similar to the birth certificates issued now, was issued while a big certificate contained all details, including family history, place of origin and descendents.

