21-year wait ends, Puducherry back on aviation map

Puducherry is back on the commercial air map, following the revival of flight services from the airport after a gap of 21 years.

The commercial air services resumed on Thursday from Puducherry with the arrival of a Q400 SpiceJet aircraft carrying 30 passengers from Bangalore.

However, the present airport runway cannot support bigger aircraft. The runway needs to be strengthened for operation of bigger flights, said Chief Minister Rangasamy. When the MoU was signed with the Puducherry government, the runway was constructed for the operation of ATR aircraft, D Devaraj, Regional Executive Director, Southern Region, Airport Authority of India, told Express. But now, such aircraft are being replaced by latest larger and stronger Q400 aircraft that require sturdier runways. About Rs 9 to Rs 10 crore would be required to strengthen the runway, Devaraj said.

Based on the response for air travel, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) along with the Puducherry government will take the initiative to strengthen the runway, Devaraj added.

The Puducherry government also expects more flight operators to show interest if the operations by SpiceJet prove to be profitable, said Rangasamy. Airline operators like Jet Airways have expressed interest and would operate from Puducherry by parking their aircraft in the hangar here, he said.

The night-landing facility, when fully established in a couple of months, would enhance the prospects of other flight operators coming in, said Tourism Secretary W V R Murthy. Besides, the government is waiting for land acquisition from Tamil Nadu for the second phase of expansion of the project. Once the flight operation is stabilised, we would pursue it with the Tamil Nadu government, said Murthy.

Passengers, who arrived here, expressed satisfaction over the facilities. A chunk of those who arrived here on the maiden flight were foreign tourists. A group of eight persons from Europe and Australia, who are in India for the first time, said the connecting flight from Bangalore has eased travel. “We could reach Puducherry in quick time without having to travel by roads which are bad in some places,“ said Jess Mortimer from England.

Lavayna, a native of Puducherry now living in London, who came with her two-year-old baby by the flight from Bangalore, said the travel was comfortable as she had booked connecting flights from Mumbai on her arrival in India and could make it to Puducherry in the least possible time.

However, public transport facilities like prepaid taxis or autorickshaws are not available at the airport. The PTDC, however, operated a bus, but there were no boards for the passengers. The airport also lacks a refuelling station. Only mobile fuelling facilities have been provided in the airport. The Puducherry airport was operating commercial flights from 1989 to 1992. Thereafter, it was used for training by Orient Flight School before resuming commercial operations.