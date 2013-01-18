PMK founder S Ramadoss has demanded that the Centre roll back its decision to de-regulate diesel prices. Conjecturing that the move would lead to diesel price hikes of up to Rs 12 in the coming months, Ramadoss said it would adversely impact economic growth.

He also took the opportunity to lash out at the UPA, of which he had been a part till 2009. Specifically targeting UPA-II, he said the Centre had increased prices by Rs 18 per litre in 10 hikes over the past three and a half years. Diesel had become dearer by Rs 7 per litre in the past six months, he said.

He also accused the Centre of trying to brush the matter under the carpet with an increase in the cap for subsidised LPG.