While concerns over garbage and irregular water supply topped the list of grievances at the Corporation Council meetings, complaints about badly maintained and dilapidated parks in the city rarely figure in the developmental activities carried out by local bodies.

Thick bushes, absence of compound walls, broken cement slabs, swings, see-saws and slides are common sights in the parks here. Most of the parks had no visitors because of the conditions. While some parks have been closed, others were used by anti-social elements and reptiles, threatening nearby houses.

“I used to play in the park during my school days. Pictures and charts of animals were displayed there. But now, it is totally spoilt and deserted with no visitors. Some people use it for anti-social activities at nights,” said Gopinath, a youngster from Vallalar.

Seven-year-old Karthik of Katpadi said, “My mother stopped sending me to the park in Muthamih Nagar ever since the seat of the sea-saw I was riding, broke and I fell down.”

The Corporation recently identified encroachments in areas allocated for parks and few houses were demolished in the Sathuvachari Zone. There were over 120 parks within Corporation limits with more than 40 parks each in the Tharapadavedu and Sathuvachari Zones, and about 15 each in Vellore and Shenbakkam Zones.

At present, no entrance fee was being collected from the public.

A local councillor was had been given the key to open the park for the public and maintain its facilities.