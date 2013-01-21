Plan to involve police, education and revenue departments to curb minor marriages

The district social welfare office, which is facing a dearth of manpower, has envisaged roping in education, health and police department personnel to intensify its drive to rescue young girls from the clutches of minor marriages in the district.

Sources in the department said they had managed to stop 13 minor marriages since March 2012, seven in 2011-2012, four in 2010-2011 and two in 2009-2010. “With shortage of manpower and lack of cooperation from local administration and people, we are finding it difficult to stop minor marriages despite information about such marriages reaching us several hours before the ceremony. The number of minor marriages stopped by us was not even 20 per cent of those taking place in the district,” an official in the department said.

Though the level of awareness on the ill-effects of marrying off girls at an early age had increased in the past few years, minor marriages were taking place in rural pockets of the district. In fact, many parents of young girls were getting their daughters married within a year or two of them attaining puberty.

Sources in the police department said more than 20 suicide cases of newly-married girls, aged between 17 and 21 years, were reported in Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur and Jolarpet last year. In most cases, the young girls had committed suicide within a year of their marriage and the reason behind their extreme step was physical and mental issues of married life.

Officials of social welfare department said they immediately communicated to the respective police stations after receiving information about minor marriages. However, several marriages take place even before they could reach the spot.

“The police hesitate to stop the marriages as the family members of the girl and boy print the names of the MLAs or politicians in the invitation stating that the marriage would be presided over by them. When we reach the spot, it is often too late,” the official said and added that unless the revenue, education and police departments extended their support collectively, it would not be an easy task to end minor marriages in the district.

District Social Welfare Officer P Gomathi said the department planned to have strong measures to check minor marriages.

“We have told the union chairpersons, panchayat presidents and Deputy Superintendents of Police to cooperate with us to stop minor marriages reported in their respective areas. We have taken strong measures against two families last year for marrying off a young girl before she attained the legal age for marriage,” she said and added that they would be punished as per the provisions of Prevention of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Collector P Sankar said the district administration planned to intensify awareness among the public and students.

“We will also instruct village administrative officers to alert the district administration regarding child marriages,” he added.