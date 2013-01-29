Home States Tamil Nadu

Flutter over college name on Plus Two papers

The Department of Education has justified the incident where the revision question papers for Plus Two students prepared by the department carried the name of a college.

The Department of Education has justified the incident where the revision question papers for Plus Two students prepared by the department carried the name of a college. Recently, the mathematics question papers given for revision tests for a school carried the name of Suguna College of Engineering, in Kalappatty.

Chief Education Officer A Gnanagowri said the department had permitted the college to bear the printing expenses of the question papers since the college authorities had themselves have come forward for it.

“There is no harm in it. They were willing to bear the expenses and we permitted them to print the question papers. This is common in all districts and may be new in our city,” she said.

She also hinted that such precedents would continue. “If you find fault with everything, nothing may work well. They may have their own interests. We are co-operating with many private people to conduct special sessions. This is one of it’s kind,” she said.

The CEO also said that there were no special rules concerning this as they were just question papers for revision tests.

Earlier, the name of the college in the question paper had raised eyebrows, especially because they were prepared by the department. Many believed that it was a new trend in canvassing with departmental support.

