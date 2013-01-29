Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)has roped in 12 agencies in which 500 people would work on the food safety auditing. Seventy private sector laboratories with National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories accreditation would carry out the safety tests for the audits and these laboratories were in addition to the 72 State laboratories.

FSSAI director Dr S S Ghonkrokta said there was growing need for creating awareness of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, among the retailers, wholesalers, small vendors and transporters, who now exceed over five crore after the act was implemented.

Addressing the inaugural function of the five-day workshop on Food Safety Standards Act 2006, here on Monday, Dr Ghonkrokta said all these sections need to be registered and licensed following the implementation of the act and it was important for them to understand their liabilities and how they contributed to the safety of food.

Citing an example of transporters, who should know how to handle goods so that they are properly stored and that they reach their destination safely, he said this was not done to create panic but to make everyone accountable as per the provisions of the act.

He said the FSSAI had started a campaign to organise registration melas for vendors to handle food.

Later talking on the sidelines of the inaugural function, Dr Ghonkrokta said one of the important aspects of the food audit sepcified in the act, was self-audit, which is expected to be done by all those who handle food.

Dr Ghonkrokta said the FSSAI has entrusted Consumer Association of India to conduct a survey in five districts of Tamil Nadu to study consumer apprehensions in the wake of the implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

The FSSAI director said the this was undertaken to identify the needs of the consumers and concerns of the rural people about the Act.

Dr Prathap Kumar Shetty, head of the Department of Food Science and Technology, Pondicherry University, and vice-chancellor J A K Tareen addressed the gathering at inaugural session of the workshop.