Youth fatally shot during hunting in Yelagiri, 5 held

The Kandhili police arrested five persons on Sunday, after a 22-year-old youth, who had accompanied them for hunting inside the forest area on the foothills of the Yelagiri Hills on Saturday, was accidentally shot by one of them.

The deceased, identified as Maruthupandian of Thottikuttai, had gone for hunting wild boar and rabbit inside the forest area along with five others - Mahendran (50) and Kumar (45) of Thottikuttai, Murugan (30), Deepan (28) and Vignesh (22) of Pudur - on Saturday night.

All six had split into two groups to locate the animals using torchlights to hunt them for meat, the police said.

Murugan, who sensed some movement behind a bush a few metres away, aimed his gun in that direction and fired, assuming it was a wild animal.

However, all of them were shocked to hear Maruthupandian screaming out of pain.

They rushed to the bush and found him injured, police said.

The five immediately rushed Maruthupandian to the Primary Health Centre in Andiappanur.

However, he succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. On information, the Kandhili Police picked the five for inquiry.

Interrogation revealed that the group used to go for hunting in the forest area quite often.

“We registered a case against the five under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. All the five were remanded in the Vellore Central Prison on Monday morning,” Deputy Superintendent of Police of Tirupattur M Natarajan said.

The police also seized a country-made gun and ammunition, he added.