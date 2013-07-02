Urging the Centre to reverse the price of natural gas, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa suggested that the natural resource produced locally should not be priced based on international prices, but on the production cost-which would make it cheaper.

Only if that is done, can fertiliser companies and power generation units provide fertilisers and power at lower prices. Further, the cost of natural gas should be fixed only on the basis of the value of the Indian rupee and not on the basis of the value of US dollar, Jayalalithaa said.

She also said oil prices should be fixed based on the cost of both domestic and imported crude oil, the refining cost and a stable exchange rate. But the Central government has been fixing the oil price based on the trade parity price. “No one can accept adopting a similar method for fixing the price for natural gas which is produced within the country,” she said.

“Resources like natural gas are assets of the people of India and not any individual. As such, misappropriation of natural resources in the name of government policies can’t be allowed,” she said.

A few years ago, the Centre, in principle, had encouraged fertiliser-manufacturing companies to use natural gas as fuel. Now, fertiliser companies in India depend upon natural gas to a great extent (81 per cent) for producing fertilisers. Many power generation companies also use natural gas.