Over six lakh cataract surgeries were conducted in the state last year under the blindness control programme, said Dr J Radhakrishnan, Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day convention on Indian Intraocular Implant and Refractive Surgery held in the city on Saturday, the health secretary said about 6.17 lakh cataract surgeries were conducted under the programme in both government and private hospitals in 2012. He added that 65 percent of eye care is with the private organisations and NGOs in the state. “Government alone cannot succeed in providing healthcare. Community, public and private instituions have to be judiciously utilised,” he said at the convention organized by Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society, India.

He further said there was a long way to go for developed technology in healthcare to reach people at the grass root level and to be affordable.

Health Minister KC Veeramani, who inaugurated the convention, said the State government had been giving importance to health by allocating a budget that was about 67 percent more than what was allotted three years ago. He also said that the state had been leading in eye and cadaver donation.

Over 1500 ophthalmologists from across the world and 26 foreign faculties attended the conference in which over 20 experts from the field were honoured.

To update on the latest techniques in cataract and refractive surgery, a wet lab session was organised where participants were given a hands-on course on Glued IOL and IOL Scaffold — two novel surgical techniques involving the implantation of intraocular lens in an eye which lacks the lens capsule.