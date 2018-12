Express News Service By

Former IAS officer and Dalit activist P Sivagami made a quiet unnoticed entry into Natham Colony on Sunday to attend Ilavarasan’s funeral.

Sivagami, who had earlier joined the Bahujan Samaj Party and later floated the Samuga Samthuva Padai political party came to the village at around 2 pm. A baffled police tried in vain to detain her as villagers put up a stiff resistance.

Later, the Dharmapuri SP Asra Garg held discussions with her and asked her to leave the place.