Criticising the Centre for "turning a deaf ear" to repeated suggestions on controlling petrol prices, DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Monday demanded that government "put a full stop" to it by taking constructive steps immediately.

"I insist that the Centre take constructive steps immediately over the rising petrol and diesel prices and put a full stop to this," Karunanidhi said in a statement.

Recalling his earlier suggestions to change the manner in which fuel prices are determined, he wondered why the Centre had turned a deaf ear to this issue.

"From rise in petrol prices once in few years to once in few months, now it has come to an uncontrollable level of once a week," the 90-year old patriarch said.

In the last six weeks alone, prices were hiked four times, he said.

Petrol prices were hiked by Rs 1.55 per litre yesterday and came into effect from midnight.