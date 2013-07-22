Noon meal scheme: Ambur schools get rotten eggs

Express News Service By

A batch of eggs meant for the noon meal scheme in schools in Ambur was found containing a high percentage of rotten eggs, on Sunday.

A noon meal organiser in Ambur, who found several rotten eggs in the consignment delivered to the school, alerted officials who inspected the consignment.

Officials attached to the Noon Meal Scheme said officials attached to BDO, Madhanur, sent 15,000 eggs to 20 schools on Sunday. The noon meal organiser of Hasnath-E-Jaria Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Ambur found several rotten eggs in the consignment sent to the school. He immediately alerted officials.

On information, collector P Sankar directed the officials to check the entire consignment. “We found 70 to 80 rotten eggs in the entire batch and the percent was higher in the consignment of 15,000 eggs. So, as a precautionary measure, the officials have been directed to collect the eggs from the schools. It has been sent back to the supplier, Swarnabumi Enterprises, in Namakkal,” said the collector.

The district administration also initiated disciplinary action against deputy block development officer of Madhanur, S Sivaprakasam, for failing to check the quality of the eggs before supplying them to the schools. Also, junior assistant of block development office, D Balaiya, was suspended for not checking the consignment before delivering it to the BDO office.

G Saravanan, PA (Noon Meal Scheme) Collector, said, as per the Collector’s order, he has sought an explanation from the supplier. Based on the explanation, the department would decide further course of action.