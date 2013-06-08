The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice on a public interest writ petition for a direction to the Election Commission of India to de-recognise the Pattali Makkal Katchi.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice RK Agrawal and Justice M Sathyanarayanan ordered the notice, returnable in two weeks, while taking on file a public interest writ petition from R Varaaki of Tambaram East.

The petitioner contended that the Pattali Makkal Katchi, founded by Dr S Ramadass, was functioning against the aim of Section 29-A (5) of the Representation of the People Act.

Varaaki had earlier filed petitions to stop granting of permission to the Vanniyar Sangam to celebrate the ‘Chithirai Thiruvizha’ at Mahabalipuram on April 25.

However, the Kancheepuram district superintendent of police granted permission for the festival, subject to certain conditions. The participants in the said ‘Vizha’ had unleashed violence.

Three buses were torched in Marakkanam. Police personnel were injured, public properties were damaged and the conditions stipulated were violated.

Ramadass and his son Anbumani violated the Constitution and pushed the Vanniyar community into the ‘stone era,’ the petitioner alleged.

Meanwhile, Justice KK Sasidharan dismissed a writ petition from V Vadivel, Adyar Circle Secretary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, praying for a direction to the Sastri Nagar police to grant permission to conduct the party’s propaganda public meeting at Adyar on June 8.

The judge observed that the police had refused permission on the ground of law and order.

The rejection order, if considered in the light of the recent incidents in Villupuram district and Marakkanam in particular and other places, was correct.

It could not be said that the police had no materials to reject the permission on the ground of a possible law and order problem in the area. “Therefore, I do not find any merit in the writ petition,’’ the judge said and dismissed it.