Tamil Nadu figured significantly below major States, including neighbours such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as far as crimes against women are concerned, according to data for 2012 released by the National Crime Records Bureau, which is attached to Union Home Ministry.

The State recorded 7, 192 cases of crimes against women compared to Karnataka, which accounted for 10,336 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 28, 171 cases. West Bengal had the dubious distinction of being first in crimes against women recording 30, 942 cases. TN figured 13th on the list.

However, Tamil Nadu’s record on trafficking in women raises concerns with the State being in first position in this category, having registered 500 cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. This indicated an increase of 19.5 per cent over figures for 2011, which is unfortunate for a State that has been a pioneer in social justice and women’s empowerment.

Andhra Pradesh follows Tamil Nadu in this category, having registered 472 cases, a rise of 18.4 per cent.

Among cities, New Delhi continues way ahead of others with a whopping number of 5,194 cases, followed by the country’s IT hub, Bangalore, with 2,263 cases and Kolkata with 2,073 cases, whereas Chennai accounted for 832 cases. In Kerala, Kollam topped the towns with 617 cases followed by the state capital Thiruvananthapuram - 494.

According to the data, crimes against women under IPC has witnessed an increase in the last 5 years from 8.9 per cent in 2008 to 9.4 per cent in 2012.

The perpetrators of rape and molestation mostly happen to be relatives or people known to the victims.