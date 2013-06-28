The discharge from dams in Karnataka has led to a heavy flow in the Cauvery at Hogenakkal.

As the level of water is rising constantly, officials have sounded a flood alert in villages dotting the banks of Cauvery in the district.

Further, as a precautionary measure bathing has also been banned in the falls

According to a release from the collectorate, bathi ng in the falls, coracle ride, and fishing has been banned in the river until further orders and the people residing in low lying villages on the banks of Cauvery in the district have been advised to move to safer places.

A team of officials from revenue and forest departments are constantly monitoring the flow in the river.

According to central water commission sources, the water flowing into the Tami Nadu was slightly over 10,000 cusecs late on Thursday evening and it was gradually increasing.

Meanwhile, the Mettur Dam continued to get higher inflows for the second consecutive day on Thursday with the quantum almost going up by four times more than the amount realised on Wednesday.

The discharge from Karnataka dams, Krishnarajasagar and Kabini, has resulted in fresh inflows in the last two days as the catchment areas of Mettur dam did not receive rain.As against an inflow of 1,100 cusecs Wednesday the Mettur dam was receiving 4351 cusecs on Thursday morning and by evening the receipts crossed 5000 cusecs.