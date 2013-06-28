A woman managing trustee of Amutha Akshaya Trust was arrested on charges of torturing two children who were staying at the trust’s hostel. Police said the trustee tore kids’ transfer certificates (TCs) as they refused to clean a toilet.

According to police, G Muthuraakku (31) of Karuppayurani, filed a complaint seeking action against Amutha Lakshmi (44), daughter of Jegatheesan, and managing trustee of Amutha Akshaya Trust.

In her complaint, she said her children Raja (14) and Moni (10) (names changed), asked by Amutha to clean the toilets; when they refused, she allegedly tortured them and tore their TCs. Based on the complaint, Amutha Lakshmi was arrested.