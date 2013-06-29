Psychiatric society meet from June 29

Express News Service By

A two-day annual conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society, Tamil Nadu branch, will be hosted by JIPMER at its auditorium on June 29 and 30.

The conference will discuss multidisciplinary approach in diagnosis and treatment of mental health problems and issues, said director Dr T S Ravikumar.

Mental health problem is often associated with diseases like cancer, terminal illness, infertility and headaches, and is neglected by specialists. JIPMER has taken the initiative to examine mental health of patients by coordinating with psychiatry department, he said.

Under the 12th Five Year Plan, out of the 10 non-communicable diseases, mental health is one of the areas that would be accorded priority, said Ravikumar.