Centralised modern slaughter houses seem to be the need of the hour as unregulated and unhygienic slaughtering of animals is posing health hazards to the public. Most of the animals are slaughtered in the open.

The large piece of wood serving as a platform for slaughtering is kept unhygenic. Often dogs urinate and lick the wood and the butcher doesn’t clean the wood before slaughtering the animals. There is no sufficient water even to wash the animal either, complain residents.

On an average 500 to 600 animals are butchered a day. But there is only one slaughter house run by the Puducherry Municipality at Attupatthy for the entire region. Usually 100 to 150 animals can be slaughtered in this place. In the lone slaughter house, the infrastructure is very poor.

Moreover, there is no quality check on the meat sold in the market.

Meanwhile, Minister for Local administration N G Paneerselvam on Saturday held a meeting with commissioners of municipalities and commune panchayats, directing them to prevent the open slaughtering of animals. This came in the wake of a complaint on butchering at a place on ECR.

While the government’s action is in the right direction, the butchers are left in the lurch due to lack of modern slaughter house.