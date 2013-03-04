The soil testing exercise conducted by the Agricultural Soil Testing Centre here has received wide response from farmers, signaling their interest to test soil in their fields, and in accordance, cultivate seasonal crops. Based on the tests, the soil testing centre makes recommendations on crop management methods, water requirement and fertilisers to farmers.

Officials from the testing centre say the Tamil Nadu government has come out with a Farmers’ Integrated Hand Book, which is given to the farmers. This contains containing details like fertilisers, recommendations of micro-nutrients and the like. To practically assist farmers in implementing their recommendations, the State has come up with the Farm Crop Management System (FCMS), which helps farmers to improve the quality of crops.

Gothandaraman, an agricultural soil testing officer, said the hand book seemed to have widely reached farmers. “As far as the soil testing scheme is concerned, sample soil will be taken from the fields of 2.5 lakh farmers within three years. The sample soil would be taken from the block level, and would again be sent to district soil testing centre for tests.”

“We have received soil for testing from 60,357 farmers between the period April 2011 to March 2012. Farmers have been instructed about the pros and cons in accordance to the results of soil tests,” Gothandaraman said. “We have so far covered around 60,000 farmers this year too,” added the official. Soil testing officials said that Tiruchy district was located on the delta zone and largely had fertile soil, which was useful for cultivating paddy, banana and corn. Some areas including Manapparai and Vaiyampatti had to some extent red soil, which is also useful for cultivating cotton and coconuts, they said.

Sekar, Joint Director, Agriculture said, “Soil testing at the right time will pave the way for improved cultivation, and it reduces expenditure of fertilisers.”

He said that farmers could know the nature of soil in their fields and could cultivate in accordance to the recommendations made by the testing centres. “Soil salinity and acidity can also be tested, as it reflects differently in the yield. By soil testing, farmers can gain much from their cultivation.”