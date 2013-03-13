The Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) has directed the Department of School Education to consider installing facilities to audio/video record classroom lecturers in government schools for the benefit of students, who have learning disabilities such as dyslexia.

The direction was given on a public interest litigation filed by S Vijayarengan of Thoothukudi.

Arguing that 15 to 20 per cent of the students in the State were dyslexic, he prayed for a direction to the School Education Department to mandatorily screen all students for learning disabilities and create awareness about learning disorders among teachers by conducting workshops.

Dyslexic students had difficult in reading aloud, learning new words, using of words in right context, comprehension and taking effective notes.

Petitioner’s counsel Lajapathi Roy submitted that dyslexic students also suffered from secondary depression, secondary exam anxiety, absenteeism, high dropout ratio, emotional issues, secondary drug abuse and conduct disorder.

Hence he pleaded that such students must be provided concessions including waiver in learning foreign language and allowing recording of lectures instead of taking notes in classrooms. There was a need to provide them audio visual learning aids.

A bench comprising Justices Chitra Venkataraman and S Vimala, which heard the plea, directed the School Education Secretary to consider screening all students for learning disorders. Besides, it directed the secretary to consider allowing recording of classroom lectures for such students in government schools without any delay.