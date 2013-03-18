Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has ordered provision of mixies to around a lakh nutritious meal and child welfare centres across the State. The first phase of this project will see the essential kitchen instrument being provided to 43,787 of these centres at a cost of `6.56 crore. The move is aimed at giving these centres the ability to grind their own ingredients.

The second phase of this project will see mixies being given to 46,448 centres at a cost of `5.76 crore. In all, 99329 centres will receive mixies at a cost of `12.37 crore. The move is aimed at reducing time wastage in the form of child welfare centre employees’ visits to the local market. The mixies are also aimed at making it easier for the cooks to cook the recently revised menu at these centres, consisting of items such as vegetable biriyani, black channa pulav, tomato rice, sambar rice, curry rice and spinach rice., apart from four varieties of egg.