Reiterating that her AIADMK government would not implement any project that would affect the livelihood of people, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Monday asked the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) to stop works on the Kochi-Bangalore gas pipeline project in Tamil Nadu and return the land already used for the project to landowners. Jayalalithaa also urged the GAIL to offer adequate compensation to those affected due to the pipeline.

Stating that these decisions would be conveyed to the Madras High Court, Jayalalithaa said apart from pipelines along highways, the GAIL should also take steps to provide liquefied gas to Tamil Nadu.

Giving a detailed account of the pipeline project, the Chief Minister said the GAIL had obtained Rights of Use of lands to the tune of 1,491 acres from 5,842 patta-holders with a compensation of 10 per cent of the existing market value.

On information that the project was being implemented against the interests of the farmers, she had ordered holding public hearings to elicit their views, in which as many as 2,428 farmers and landowners from 134 villages in the seven districts of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri participated.

The farmers were of the view that the pipeline would severely affect the livelihood resources of the tiny and small growers. They had to lose a major portion of their lands and in future, they would not be able to do anything for the development of their land. Besides, they would not be able to undertake agricultural work since the pipeline passes through their lands. Above all, the cost of their lands would go down steeply.

The farmers had also pointed out that banks would not come forward to lend them loans due to the pipelines and that the GAIL had ignored their demand for implementing the project in non-farm areas.

They had also said that they had to lose their assets - houses, poultry farms, wells, borewells and water tanks etc. - established through hard work over a long time.

In some places, the pipeline passes through residential sites, educational institutions, etc. and there was a possibility of a major accident due to gas leakage, the Chief Minister said.