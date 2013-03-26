Categorically stating that her government would not be a party to the implementation of any project that would affect people’s livelihood, CM J Jayalalithaa on Monday asked the Gas Authority of India Limited (Gail) to stop forthwith all work on the 310-km Kochi-Bangalore gas pipeline project in Tamil Nadu and return the land already used for the project to farmers and landowners. She also suggested that the pipeline be laid alongside national highways so that it does not affect the farmers.

“In effect, projects are evolved for people and not otherwise. My government holds on to this policy firmly,” the Chief Minister said replying to the issue raised by the DMK, CPM and Puthiya Thamizhagam in the Assembly. She promised that all cases registered against the farmers with regard to the Gail project would be withdrawn.

The Chief Minister said her government had made these decisions after considering the representations of the farmers affected by the project and the arguments of the Gail. “The Gail could not adduce any valid technical reason for its inability to lay the pipeline along the highways. On the other hand, the farmers have established that their livelihood resources would be affected by this project,” she said.

“No fair-thinking person would accept industrial growth at the expense of farmers. A decision on any project should be made considering the damages that would be caused to the nation and to the farmers,” Jayalalithaa said. The CM added that apart from levelling the pits dug up in farmlands and handing them back to their owners, the Gail should remove the pipelines it had laid to enable continuance of agricultural work.