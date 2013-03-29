A farm house owned by two Andhra Pradesh granite traders at Thiruvadavur in the district was raided on Thursday by the special team investigating the granite case.

According to the police, the special team conducted a search for four hours at the 54-acre farm house belonging to two international granite traders, Mahesh and Joginder Dev hailing from Andhra Pradesh, and seized several incriminating documents.

The two traders allegedly palyed a crucial role in facilitating meetings between foreign traders and granite owners in their farm house, where most of the deals were finalised.

As the duo were not present in the house at the tiime of the raid, the team sent a message through phone asking them to appear for an enquiry.

Similarly, another team searched the house of Kumar Granite proprietor Balakrishnan in Melur and Mankatti Theppakkulam.

During the search in these two places also some documents, including a diary containing data on granite business, were seized.