In the aftermath of the brutal sexual assault on a woman travelling on a bus in the National Capital in December, a debate over reducing the age of juveniles involved in criminal activities has been raging. While the debate surges, Puducherry perhaps presents a curious case.

In the UT, the involvement of juveniles in high profile murders and attacks has seen a rise of late. The daring murder of notorious gang leader Jegan is a case in point. Juveniles were involved in the attack, in which bombs were hurled on a police vehicle, leading to Jegan’s murder. The murders of a gym owner Thoothadabi Nagaraj in TV Nagar and Shankar in Odiansalai saw the active participation of juveniles.

Of the 14 arrested in connection with Jegan’s murder, four were minors. One of them was an informer, who kept the attackers posted about the movement of police escort, said SP (Rural) G P Palanivenu. A couple of juveniles involved were accused in other cases as well, he added.

The youth arrested in TV Nagar case was 17 years old, but was an accused in two murders and one attempt to murder, said SP (North) S Ramaraju.

The trend of youth getting involved in crimes raises many disturbing question as to how and why they choose such a way of life.

According to informed sources, students often weak at studies become the soft targets of criminals, who lure them into a life of crime. The students generally end up on the receiving end of admonitions of teachers for not performing up to their expectations and begin harbouring hatred for teachers. The students in their look out for opportunities to teach their teachers a lesson, by chance, end up meeting with people elder than them, who promise solutions to their every problem, at tea shops, gym or on sports fields.

The meeting, without the knowledge of the elders’ backgrounds, help the students to settle scores with their ‘enemy’ teachers. Slowly, the friendship thickens and the youngsters start emulating the deeds of their ‘idols’. These elder friends, or ‘Annas’ as they are fondly called, provide the youngsters with motorcycles, cell phones and beer. Gradually, the students start running small errands for their ‘Annas’, like passing information about a rival gang member’s movement and carrying or keeping parcels. When their ‘Annas’ run out of luck and land in police net, the students end up becoming accomplices in crimes committed by their idols, they said.

However, judges often take soft stance on these young offenders and let them off on parental assurance, instead of sending them off to juvenile observation home. Some of them are again caught in connection with other crimes, a police inspector, on condition of anonymity, said.

A police official said that most of the youth lured into committing crimes belong to the age group of 14 to 20. A 19-year-old second year B Tech student and the son of a senior government employee was arrested for possessing bombs and sickles. Ten country made bombs and sickles were seized from his house.

With the youth getting involved in crimes, the police are taking measures to check the trend. DIG I D Shukla instructed that students be given counselling at schools and villages to dissuade them from criminal activities