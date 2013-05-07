The Department of Neurosurgery of JIPMER has performed a successful brain bypass surgery on a 5-year-old girl suffering from a rare disorder.

The surgery was performed on the girl, a resident of Ulundurpet, who was diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare congenital disorder in which arteries in the brain are constricted. The disease will lead to significant brain dysfunction and paralysis of limbs, ultimately resulting in death.

A team of doctors, led by Roopesh Kumar, additional professor and head of the Department of Neurology, performed the bypass surgery by connecting blood vessels running outside the skull to blood vessels on

the brain to augment blood flow. The procedure is surgically challenging as the vessels are extremely small and 2mm in diameter.

The girl was brought to the department with periodic falls and transient periods of unresponsiveness. Soon after the fall, her parents noticed that she could not move her limbs on the right side. However, since last month, she was unable to use her right upper and lower limbs and the periodic unresponsiveness worsened to two to three episodes per day.

The doctors, on evaluation, found that her brain on the left side was non-functional and three out of four blood vessels supplying blood to the brain was found to be blocked completely.

Following the surgery, the patient recovered well and brain scan revealed improved circulation to the brain. She did not develop unresponsive episodes and her right side limb movements are gradually improving.

According to the release, she was discharged after a week of hospitalisation.