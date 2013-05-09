Expressing discontent with the decision of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) that requires a no objection certificate (NOC) for quarrying brickearth, the Brick Manufacturers Associations’ Federation (BMAF) on Tuesday sought the State government’s intervention in the issue.

At a press meet held in the city, members of the federation said that the Ministry’s move would affect more than 25 lakh labourers, who were working with brick kilns throughout the State.

G Gajendiran, secretary of BMAF, said, “Brickearth is the main raw material used in brick-making. The State government issued a GO (No 106) in 2002, which mandates brick manufacturers to obtain proper permit from the Industries Department to quarry brickearth. Also, we quarry brickearth from our own patta lands. At this juncture, the MoEF has mandated an NOC from the Ministry on the basis of SC’s direction given on February 27, 2012.”

If the direction is implemented, Gajendiran said, brick manufacturers would have to get permission even to quarry in their own land. “We will also need to spend lot of money to get the NOC. Since brick chambers are small-level industries, which come under Minor Minerals Concession, the MoEF’s move will not apply to us. Besides, in States like Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana and Punjab the respective governments secure the NOC from the Ministry. We urge the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary action and sort out the issue,” he added.