ASI study on Jawadhu caves likely

The Tiruvannamalai district administration has decided to invite experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), to study the historical importance of prehistoric caves, famously known as Kullar Kogai (Dwarf Caves). About 175 stone caves are located atop Valiparai rock deep in the jungles of the Jawadhu Hills.

The caves had remained undisturbed for centuries, withstanding the vagaries of weather. The caves were built using rough-cut stone blocks and tiles.

Each of the caves were packed with hundreds of small stones of various shapes and sizes. Of the 175 caves, a majority of them were constructed in semicircle shape, while a few were rectangular. The biggest cave measured about six feet in length and four feet in breadth and height.

The tribals of Keezh Chepli and Mel Chelpi villages claimed that dwarfs lived in these caves thousands of years ago.

“Going by the structure of the caves, it is believed that they belong to prehistoric period. But so far, no archaeologist had come here and studied it. There was no historical evidence or doctrine to confirm its period,” collector Dr Vijay Pingale, who reached the spot after trekking for over 8 km, through the steep hills and heavy foliage from Kondikalur to Valiparai rocks, said.