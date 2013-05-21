Police recovered the partly decomposed headless body of a 35-year-old history-sheeter from the Cauvery River at Avathipalayam in Pallipalayam on Monday. Thiruchengode DSP A Sujatha said, “The body of V Amaiyyan a resident of Pottukarankadau, with its head severed and injury marks on the chest, was recovered from the river. He had been missing since Saturday.”