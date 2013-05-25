The district administration on Friday slapped a fine of `3.10 crore on Beach Minerals, a private company, for stealing beach sand at Padukkapathu village near Sathankulam.

A press release from Collector stated that people from Padukkapathu village had been complaining about the company stealing beach sand. On the basis of their complaint, revenue officials conducted an inspection and found out that Beach Minerals Company had been stealing beach sand.

They discovered that the company had stolen 4,91,208 cubic meters of excess sand, including 1,00,980 cubic meters of garnet and ilmenite and 3,90,228 cubic meters of red sand. On charges of stealing garnet and ilmenite, the company had been fined under Sections 4(1) and 21(5) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and for stealing the red sand, it was fined under Sections 36 U(1) and (3) of Tamil Nadu Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 1959.

The sand specimen would be sent for laboratory test to evaluate the exact proportion of minerals mixed in the sand. The work permit of the company was also suspended under the provisions of the Acts.

The release also mentioned that the district administration would inspect other villages where similar permissions were granted to other companies. If the companies were found to be extracting more quantity of sand than the prescribed limit, the work permit would be cancelled.