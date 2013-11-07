The woman assistant engineer (AE) of TANGEDCO and the Dalit foreman who were accused of quarrelling in the office during working hours, were suspended on Tuesday. The suspension order was issued by Bharathi, SE of TANGEDCO, Pudukkottai.

Sources said that Vaishnavi, Assistant Engineer, slapped M Arumugam, foreman, working in the same office at Vadakadu near Alangudi, with a slipper for availing leave without her knowledge, and arguing with her about it.

Various trade unions demanded action against Vaishnavi, who lodged a complaint against Arumugam. Inquiry found charges on both to be true, and both were suspended.