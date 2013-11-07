Workers enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) are earning more, thanks to a new scheme initiated by the State government to create new water sources and harvest rainwater in the district by creating farm ponds.

The average daily wage of the MGNREGS workers has increased by `40 to `50 per day since September this year. “Since the launch of the scheme in July this year, the daily wage has increased from `55 to `101,” said Project Officer of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) N Srinivasan.

The State government has set a target of creating 3,500 farm ponds in the lands of marginal, Adi Dravida and tribal farmers, besides government poramboke lands in the district.

The government stipulated norms have paved the way for successful implementation of the scheme.

As per the government order, each beneficiary identified by the Agriculture Department would be allotted `1.50 lakh under the scheme to dig the pond (15 metre long, 15 metre wide and 1.5 metre deep or 12 long, 12 metre wide and 1.5 metre deep) in their respective lands. The amount would be paid to the workers as wages.

So far, a total of 372 ponds have been dug up on farm lands at a cost of `1.56 crore and 148 in government lands at a cost of `91.76 lakh. The department has generated over 2.5 lakh man-days in creating the farm ponds, assistant project officer of DRDA J Balasubramanian said.

In the month of July, the workers received daily wages between `45 and `62, which increased to `66-`90 in August and subsequently to `93-`101 in September.

“The quality of work gradually reflected in the increase in the average daily wage of the workers,” said Srinivasan.