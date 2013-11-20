Mahaveer Prasad, Deputy Secretary, and Amarchand, Under Secretary of Union Home (Freedom Fighters Division) Ministry, appeared before the Madras High Court in connection with a contempt of court case relating to failure of granting central pension to a 95-year-old freedom fighter.

Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar, before whom the two officials appeared on Tuesday, expressed his anguish over the non-appearance of the responsible person concerned, due to the absence of the Secretary.

Additional Solicitor General G Masilamani sought further time to comply with the earlier order passed by the court. The judge posted the matter to December 6. If no order of compliance was passed by that time, the Joint Secretary should appear before the court on that day, the judge added.

The judge was passing further interim orders on a contempt application from M Rajagopal of Solapandi village in Tiruvarur district.

Originally, while passing orders on a writ petition from Rajagopal, the judge on October 1 last year had directed the Home Ministry to sanction freedom fighter pension based on the recommendations of the State government made as early as on October 20, 1973. Even after expiry of one year, the officials had not taken any action. Hence, Rajagopal filed present application. The notice was served on the application to counsel for the Ministry on September 13 this year.