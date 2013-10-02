Nullifying the Tamil subject examination conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) for recruitment of postgraduate assistants (2012-13) on July 21 due to multiple wrong questions, the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) has ordered that a re-examination be held.

Delivering the judgment on a petition filed by a candidate called Vijayalakshmi, Justice S Nagamuthu observed that the TRB had forced him to order a re-examination because of its “indifferent” attitude.

The TRB had earlier in another case informed the principal Bench of the High Court that it would ensure there were no errors in future exams conducted by it. But the agency had failed to keep up its promise, the judge said.

During the hearing of the case, to avoid a re-examination, Advocate General A L Somayaji had made three suggestions to the court. One, grace marks could be provided to students who had attended the erroneous questions in Booklet B. Two, only 110 correct questions in Booklet B would be evaluated. Three, in all the four booklets (A, B, C and D), only questions with cumulative marks for 110 would be valued.

Justice Nagamuthu rejected all three suggestions saying that if adopted they would do injustice to meritorious candidates. Valuing the question paper for only 110 marks would not serve the purpose of conducting the exam. “In competitive examinations, all should be treated equals. No one should be affected due to the mistakes made by someone,” he said.