Ever thought of a connection between the Food Security Act and Navarathri celebrations? If you can’t figure out any, one man in Chennai has certainly found one. An employee of the Food Corporation of India and an ardent Navarathri Kolu tradition enthusiast, R Ramadoss and his wife have come up with a Kolu exhibition explaining the workings of the Food Corporation of India, which is the backbone of the Food Security Act.

“There can be no Food Security Act without the Food Corporation of India. Everything from the procurement of grains from the farmers to storing them, creating buffer stocks and distributing it to states, is all done by the FCI. But the awareness about the organisation is very low. That is the reason why we thought of taking this up as the theme for our Kolu exhibition,” said R Ramadoss, Manager at the FCI. Another reason for the exhibition is that this is the golden jubilee celebrations of the Corporation.

The exhibition showcases an elaborate model of the FCI and its operations. Everything from the transportation of the stocks on the train, the lorries, the Purchase center, various types of godowns including Covered Godown, Silo Railway line godown, QC Lab, Electronic Weigh Bridge are displayed in detail. Also seen is a model of a Tanjore temple with the FCI models.

“As FCI was inaugurated in Tanjore in 1964, we thought we could include a model of Tanjore Temple to bring out its significance,” said Sukanya Ramadoss.

The couple has also put up a photo display of the FCI to go with the exhibition. The people who come to view the exhibition are given a pamphlet listing out the activities of the FCI along with the traditional Thambulya.

The couple has been making the best of their Navarathri celebrations over the last few years to spread awareness about issues that they believe in. From global warming to untouchability to awareness about small scale industries and businesses and like weaving, tea shops, etc have been put out on display over the years.

But in spite of the amount of effort that they have put into the exhibition the couples feel that encouragement for it has dwindled over the years. “Earlier every year, a number of organisations would come up at the Navarathri period to showcase competitions for Kolu exhibitions and bring out the best. But over the years the numbers are going down. This year we have not heard of even one,” he says.