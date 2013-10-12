The Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) has by an interim order stayed the operation of a Government Order dated July 9, which facilitates district collectors to appoint village assistants.

Justice S Nagamuthu granted the stay while allowing a petition filed by Gopiraj, president of Pudukudi First Grade Panchayat in Tirunelveli. In his petition, Gopiraj submitted that the post of Village Assistant existed in every panchayat and appointment to the post was not governed by any separate service rule. Their services were actually governed by a Government Order (No 175) issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in December 2006. As per this GO, the appointing authority as well as the disciplinary authority in respect of the said post is the Panchayat president concerned. All other control too vested with president.

However, on July 9, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, issued a GO (No 72) under the TN Village Panchayat Secretaries (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2013 stating that the Village Assistants will be appointed with the consent of the respective district collectors. Besides, the appointing authorities shall be the PAs (Development) to the collectors.

When a vacancy for the post of Village Assistant arose in the Pudukudi First Grade Panchayat, the Tirunelveli Collector cited the GO and questioned a resolution passed by the panchayat appointing one Gani Raj to the post.

Aggrieved by this, he moved the court. His counsel Ajmal Khan contended that a Panchayat being a sovereign body of self governance has both constitutional and statutory status for not only governing itself and also to govern its subjects. Hence giving legal force the GO would affect the powers of the panchayat president and lead to chaos in the administration of the local body. Ordering notice to the respondents, Justice Nagamuthu stayed the operation of the GO.