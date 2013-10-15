People at L Malaiyur, a small hamlet in Sethamangalam, about 55 kilometre from Madurai, are longing for a road to Natham-Alanganallur road, which will help them avoid 3.5 kilometre long arduous journey over the hill.

Be it for medical emergency or for pursuing higher education or transporting the agricultural products to the market, the villagers have to walk, the villagers should have to travel through the hill route to reach Natham-Alanganallur road. The farmers either carry their belongings overhead or use the service of mules for transportation to the market.

For transporting pregnant women to the hospital, the youths take them to the hospital down hill through a makeshift doli or palanquin.

“Many deliveries happen midway on the hill route,” said an elder. A few months ago, a woman in our village developed labour pain at midnight and she was carried in a palanquin by the youth. But she gave birth in the forest itself and the youth had to attend her delivery. “After the youth alerted us, villagers rushed to the spot and brought the mother and baby safely to home,” said L Alagar, the village head.

In the 2,500 acre of patta land, villagers have been cultivating several crops including groundnut, beans, guava, mango and millets and the village falls under Sethanamanagalam revenue village in Madurai district. “We are living like a tribal community in the hillock and still carry the agriculture product with the help of mules. Even for purchasing normal groceries, we need to travel either to nearby Palamedu or Natham, he said.

Alagar further said “There is only one government primary school in the village which has 60 students with two teachers and all the children have to go all the way to Molaiyur or Natham through the hill route for pursuing higher education,” he said.

My son refused to go to school after fifth standard due to the hardship. I bought him a mule which is used for transporting the agriculture material from the village and he is earning money.”

“The village lacks even a health centre to cater to normal ailments and we are treated as second grade citizens,” said S Palsamy, president of the agriculture wing of TNCC at the Alanganallur Panchayat Union.

“Several people including the forest officials and politicians visit our village only to express sympathy,” said Rasu, adding, “I have raised the issue of our village several times in the grievance day meeting at Madurai as the route which heads to the village belongs to Madurai. But, we have not received any response.”

N R Ponnalagan, ward Councillor of the village said he had made a representation to the Dindigul collector, but no action had been taken to lay the road.