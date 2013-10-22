The first bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed an order of a single judge refusing to interfere with the resolution of the TN Assembly, by which six DMDK MLAs had been suspended from attending the session for six months.

There were no merits in the writ appeal and accordingly it was dismissed, the bench of Acting Chief Justice RK Agrawal and Justice M Sathyanarayanan said on Monday.

By the resolution passed by TN Legislative Assembly on March 26 this year, VC Chandhira Kumar and five other DMDK MLAs were suspended and the salary and other allowances during that period had been withheld for breach of privilege.

Challenging this, the MLAs preferred a writ petition and a single judge on June 5 this year, dismissed it. Hence, the present writ appeal was filed.

Rejecting the contentions of the appellants, the bench observed that it could not be said that the principles of natural justice had been given a complete go by.

A perusal of the proceedings of the Privilege Committee and the Legislative Assembly would disclose that a fair procedure was adopted before taking the decision to suspend the appellants for six months with corresponding withholding of salary and other benefits, and therefore, it could not be said that they had been condemned.

Now that the appellants have already undergone the suspension period of six months, there could not be any impediment on their right to attend the Assembly session and get salary and other privileges attached to the said office, the bench added and dismissed the appeal.