The State Bank of Travancore (SBT) branch on the Eswaran Koil Street was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out here on Thursday morning. Police and fire brigade personnel moved the 20 people who were present at the four-storied building, to safety. It took nearly three hours for the fire force to put out the fire.

Sources said that the fire broke out at 9.20 am and the SBT branch which was functioning on the first floor of the building was completely gutted. However, the second floor occupied by the Oriental Insurance, and the third floor by a private architecture firm did not suffer much damage. The electrical godown on the ground floor was also intact. But the fire had engulfed the paper documents, computers and furniture of the SBT branch. It is suspected that a short circuit in the air conditioner, which had burst into flames, might have triggered the blaze, sources added.

Chief manager of the branch, Kumarasamy, who reached the branch around 9 am, switched on the mains of the board. He said a sound was heard from the AC unit at the balcony in front of the bank. After a while, he noticed the fire. The employees present there tried to put out the fire using the extinguishers. As this did not yield any result, the fire force was informed.

Fire and Rescue personnel battled for nearly three hours to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, the eight bank employees, including women, present in the bank went to the third floor of the building. Nearly 20 people were stranded in the office as the fire gained strength. Police personnel, led by Grand Bazar sub inspector P K Sajith, who reached the top floor of the office with the help of the fire brigade personnel, managed to put a ladder on the balcony of an adjacent residence and moved the stranded people to safety.

Grand bazaar inspector Dr S Bascarane and assistant divisional fire officer Ilango and district fire officer Rithosh Chandra rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations.

Ilango said 50 fire brigade personnel along with 10 fire tenders from various fire stations were pressed into service. The vehicles made 40 trips for getting water for extinguishing the fire, he added.

The branch housed an ATM and also had a cabin of 30 lockers, Kumarasamy, said and added that the damage was being assessed.