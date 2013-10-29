The entry of medium and heavy vehicles including vans, buses and lorries into the main shopping areas inside the town has been banned, traffic superintendent of police, Gunasekaran said here on Monday.

Pointing out that traffic police would be in force till Deepavali, Gunasekaran informed that heavy vehicles would not be allowed to ply on Anna Salai, Bussy Street, Gandhi Street and Nehru Street from Monday.

As per the restrictions, heavy vehicles will have to take the Ajantha Theatre-Senji Salai-Railway Station-New Bus Stand route and the side road of Kamban Kalayarangam-Railway station-Ambur Salai and then take the deviation from the Ajantha theatre route to avoid entering the busy shopping areas.

The cars and light vehicles would be allowed in these areas till October 30 and after that the entry of these vehicles will not be permitted in these streets, he said, and added that autorickshaws would not be allowed to enter the areas without passengers.

Anticipating heavy rush of shoppers in the coming days, the traffic superintendent of police said cars and other light vehicles would not be allowed to park on shopping streets.

These vehicles would be allowed to park on the covered portions of the drainage canal, which separates Senji Salai and Ambur Salai.

As and when necessity arises, diversion of light vehicles from these major roads through the shopping areas will be banned at short notice on October 30 and 31.

Gunasekaran said public address systems were in place at important traffic signals to advise the road users about the rules and regulations introduced.

The traffic SP requested the public to co-operate and said the arrangements were being made to ensure the safety of the road users.

Asked about the CCTVs, Gunasekaran said steps were being taken to set up new CCTVs in addition to the existing ones in various places and would be made operational within a month.