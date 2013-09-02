Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss on Sunday condemned the fuel price hike, describing it as yet another attack inflicted on the low and middle income groups in the country.

Pointing out that the price of petrol had increased by `2.99 to `77.48 and diesel by 61 paise to `55.37, Ramadoss said in a press release here the diesel hike up to `5.24 had been effected in nine instalments in the current year and the petrol hike up to `11.58 in six instalments in the last two months.

Blaming the depreciation of the rupee to the wrong economic policies of the centre, the PMK founder said the continuing fuel hikes and the falling value of the rupee against the dollar had already led to increase in the prices of essential commodities. Hence, the latest hike demonstrated the Centre’s total lack of sympathy for the people.