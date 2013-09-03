In a gruesome incident, a 65-year-old man allegedly set his paramour’s house on fire, killing her 10-year-old son born out of their affair, after she refused to marry off her daughter to a man from his community, in Keela Sekkarakudi village near Pudukottai on Sunday night.

Police said Velammal (38) a labourer and a resident of Keela Sekkarakudi, had separated from her husband 22 years ago and developed an extra-marital affair with one Manikkam (65), a resident of Ukkirankottai near Sankarankovil, who belonged to another community.

Sources said that the deceased boy Jeyamperumal was born to Manikkam and Velammal. Velammal also had an affair with Manikkam’s 36-year-old son Ravikumar and had borne him a daughter. The relationship between Manikkam and Velammal had soured over the past few days after she began looking for a groom for her daughter, now 13, from her community.

In the meantime, Manikkam entrusted the task of finding a groom from his community for the minor girl to a broker Setnathan.

When Velammal opposed it, Manikkam allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. On Sunday, a quarrel broke between them and Manikkam, along with broker Setnathan, is said to have threatened Vellammal.

As Jeyamperumal was ill, Velammal had gone to buy medicine leaving him and his half-sister in the hut. When she returned, Velammal saw the hut on fire. Soon, local residents rushed to the spot and put out the fire. However, they could not save Jeyamperumal from the fire.

During inquiry, Velammal alleged that Manikkam, Setnathan and Ravikumar were responsible for the death of her son and claimed that Manikam and Setnathan had set her hut on fire. Based on a complaint lodged by Velammal, the police registered a case against Manikkam, Setnathan and Ravikumar, who were absconding after the incident.