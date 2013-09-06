With an Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) of 24 per 1,000 live births in 2010, Tamil Nadu has crossed the millennium development target five years in advance, according to the Union ministry of Women and Child Development.

“The state can proudly say that it has crossed the millennium development target of 28 per 1,000 live births by 2015,” said Mohd Nauman, Deputy Technical Adviser (Southern Region), Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, Food and Nutrition Board. He was addressing a workshop organised in connection with National Nutrition Week-2013 at Sri Ramachandra University on Thursday.

Nauman said that Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR)figures of the state stands at 97 per 1,00,000 live births, according to the 2010 data available with the ministry.

India is among the countries with the highest prevalence of anaemia in the world, with 75 per cent of kids under five years, 52 per cent of women between 15 and 49 years and 87 per cent pregnant women anaemic. In TN, 62.7 per cent of children under five years and 69 per cent of pregnant women are anaemic, he added.

Prof T K Parthasarathy, Pro Chancellor, Sri Ramachandra University, also spoke on the occasion.