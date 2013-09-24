Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of borewells: Residents cry foul

Residents of ward 24 belonging to zone-2 Sathuvachari, picketed the zonal office  of the Corporation on Monday morning, demanding the restoration of borewells and hand pumps in their area.

Published: 24th September 2013

A large gathering of people belonging to VOC Nagar in Sathuvachari assembled in front of Sathuvachari zonal office and raised slogans demanding proper water supply in their area.

They complained that two public borewells and the few hand pumps in their ward were not functioning for the past two months. They said they had made repeated complaints to the local body officials, submitted several petitions and had written about the issue in the complaint note of the zonal office, but no action was taken on the issue.

They also noted that as their area was located near the hills, there was no possibility for supplying water through tanker lorries and added that the local body had no other option other than restoring the bore wells and hand pumps. The residents also complained about uncleared garbage in their area and demanded desilting of drainage lines.

Town planning officer and Sathuvachari zonal officer in-charge M Kannan assured them that action would be taken in two days.

The residents withdrew their protest noting that they would hold a similar protest in front of the Corporation office if their demands were not met within two days.

