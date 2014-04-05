The CPM has flagged the speedy implementation of the Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project as one of the key issues in its manifesto that was released here on Friday by the party’s state secretary G Ramakrishnan.

Talking to reporters after releasing the manifesto, he said that sufficient documents should be tabled before the Supreme Court to implement the project, which would benefit a large number of people in southern districts.

Condemning the neo-liberal economic policies adopted by the UPA-led Congress Government for the last 10 years that have affected the livelihood of farmers, working and middle class people in the country, he said all of them have resulted in the stagnation of agricultural and industrial sector in the State.

Among other important things that the manifesto focused on include the speedy execution of the doubling of railway tracks between Chennai-Kanyakumari, Chennai-Tiruchy and all major rail routes in the state and steps to electrify these two main sections.

The next pitch of the Left party was for a bench of Supreme Court in Tamil Nadu, and steps to introduce Tamil as official language of Madras High Court. Besides, Tamil along with other languages must be introduced as official language of the Central Government.

In its promise for the farm sector, particularly for the delta region, a Communist stronghold, it would strive for steps to implement the final award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal, to increase storage level in Mullaiperiyar dam to 142 feet. Another major issue that found a mention was the scrapping of the CBM Project.

With the Tamils issue being a crucial factor for every party in this polls in the State, the CPM condemned Lanka for not taking steps to resolve the Tamils issue and vowed to fight for proper rehabilitation of island nation brethren.

