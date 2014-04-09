Home States Tamil Nadu

Independents Offer Promises to Keep

Published: 09th April 2014 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2014 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Two independent candidates have come up with poll promises, which they circulated among the public while filing nomination papers in Vellore and Arakkonam constituencies.

S Settu Paraiyanar  said if was elected, he would raise the price of the ration rice to `10 and would bring down the age-limit for retirement of government employees to 56. He said he would strive to make government jobs mandatory for educated youngsters. He would scrap free electricity scheme but at the same time ensure uninterrupted power supply.

R S Sivaprakasam, another candidate, has published a book titled Modiji’s responsibilities for Golden India 2034 with a set of ideas to free the country from poverty. Some of these were—free education, healthcare, ration for all, rolling back of excise, customs duty, VAT, CST, income tax, job for one person from every family, five industries each with an investment of `10 Cr in every constituency, linking of all rivers, a hospital for every village, incentives for police with clean records and compulsory organ donations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp