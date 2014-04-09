Independents Offer Promises to Keep

Express News Service By

Two independent candidates have come up with poll promises, which they circulated among the public while filing nomination papers in Vellore and Arakkonam constituencies.

S Settu Paraiyanar said if was elected, he would raise the price of the ration rice to `10 and would bring down the age-limit for retirement of government employees to 56. He said he would strive to make government jobs mandatory for educated youngsters. He would scrap free electricity scheme but at the same time ensure uninterrupted power supply.

R S Sivaprakasam, another candidate, has published a book titled Modiji’s responsibilities for Golden India 2034 with a set of ideas to free the country from poverty. Some of these were—free education, healthcare, ration for all, rolling back of excise, customs duty, VAT, CST, income tax, job for one person from every family, five industries each with an investment of `10 Cr in every constituency, linking of all rivers, a hospital for every village, incentives for police with clean records and compulsory organ donations.