Residents Threaten to Shun Polls
By Express News Service | Published: 10th April 2014 08:04 AM |
Last Updated: 10th April 2014 08:16 AM | A+A A- |
The residents of Uttaravanipet raised black flags on their houses and threatened to boycott the election demanding ‘pattas’ for the land on which they had lived for over 50 years. They charged that revenue officials had been threatening to send nearly 150 families away from the area.
The officials and police went to the area and held talks with the residents, following which the protest was withdrawn.